Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAC. TheStreet raised Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

CAC traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.76. The company had a trading volume of 16,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,724. The stock has a market cap of $549.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.80. Camden National has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden National during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Camden National in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Camden National by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Camden National in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 536.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

