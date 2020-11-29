Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) Downgraded to “Sell” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. BTIG Research currently has C$35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$50.00.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at C$44.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.70. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$18.27 and a 12-month high of C$53.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.02.

In related news, Director Dani Reiss sold 78,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.24, for a total value of C$3,492,446.36. Also, Senior Officer David Martin Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.46, for a total transaction of C$133,386.60.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

