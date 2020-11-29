Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cango.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $11.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $11.80. Cango had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 138.90%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Cango from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cango stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Cango stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. 143,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,276. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Cango has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cango (CANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.