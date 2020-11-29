CanYaCoin Market Cap Hits $1.53 Million (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. CanYaCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $191.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Kucoin, Lykke Exchange and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00072705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00370124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.13 or 0.02907821 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io.

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, IDAX, Cryptopia, Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

