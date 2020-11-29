Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.16

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and $1.74 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00019424 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00020489 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00014881 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00052375 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003983 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.07 or 0.00840179 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.