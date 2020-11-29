Cardstack (CARD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $80,069.00

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, Cardstack has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Cardstack has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $80,069.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardstack token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00072330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005539 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00371427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $523.01 or 0.02886853 BTC.

Cardstack Profile

Cardstack (CRYPTO:CARD) is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 tokens. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack. The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com.

Buying and Selling Cardstack

Cardstack can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Coinsuper, BitForex, Bibox, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

