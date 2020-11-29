CargoX Market Cap Tops $1.67 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One CargoX token can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CargoX has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. CargoX has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $6,709.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00072621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00371753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.56 or 0.02888100 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,218,230 tokens. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio.

Buying and Selling CargoX

CargoX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

