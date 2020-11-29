Carry 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $874,584.00 (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Carry has a market cap of $10.86 million and $874,584.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Carry has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Carry token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00072709 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022406 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00373239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.86 or 0.02899475 BTC.

Carry Profile

CRE is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 7,632,434,880 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,139,450,049 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io.

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

