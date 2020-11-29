Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.21 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will announce sales of $108.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.40 million and the highest is $115.53 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $112.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $379.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $376.00 million to $388.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $416.75 million, with estimates ranging from $392.60 million to $441.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Casa Systems.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.30 million. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASA. BidaskClub raised Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

CASA traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $5.24. 156,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,441. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $458.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.25 and a beta of 0.98. Casa Systems has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.