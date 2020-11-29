CashBet Coin Price Tops $0.0104 on Exchanges (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last week, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.77, $24.68, $50.98 and $32.15. CashBet Coin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00072244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00373839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $529.28 or 0.02924252 BTC.

CashBet Coin Coin Profile

CashBet Coin (CBC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2018. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com. CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin.

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $51.55, $32.15, $7.50, $13.77, $10.39, $20.33, $18.94, $24.68, $33.94, $50.98 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.