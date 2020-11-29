Castle (CSTL) Market Cap Hits $10,906.86

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Castle has a market capitalization of $10,906.86 and approximately $4.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Castle has traded down 67.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.00584917 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006147 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00028695 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.85 or 0.01072707 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000069 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Castle Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 20,118,189 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.