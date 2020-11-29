Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Cathay General Bancorp has raised its dividend by 65.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cathay General Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 46.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $30.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $38.91. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $147.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CATY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $251,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

