CCUniverse Trading 44.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 44.1% against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $7,225.16 and $15.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001847 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002685 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008729 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000188 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001772 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000664 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About CCUniverse

UVU is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

