Centaur Reaches One Day Volume of $682,685.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market cap of $718,462.65 and approximately $682,685.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00028352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00165432 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00299426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.45 or 0.00920774 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.00468339 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00165720 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance.

Centaur Coin Trading

Centaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

