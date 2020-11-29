CertiK (CTK) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.08 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. CertiK has a market capitalization of $26.08 million and $1.63 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CertiK has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One CertiK token can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00006012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00027946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00165764 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00300027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.69 or 0.00921276 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00470797 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00166315 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s total supply is 100,358,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,975,189 tokens. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org.

Buying and Selling CertiK

CertiK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.