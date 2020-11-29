ChainX Market Cap Hits $22.57 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $2.92 or 0.00016147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. ChainX has a market capitalization of $22.57 million and $388,524.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00027744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00164730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.52 or 0.00925438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00219090 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00470586 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00165196 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org.

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

