ChatCoin Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $125,330.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18,200.18 or 1.00187519 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00029602 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003013 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000326 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00016629 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00075915 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

