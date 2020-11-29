Chiliz Hits Market Capitalization of $56.43 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Chiliz has a total market cap of $56.43 million and $6.57 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00027734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00164457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00297662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00920695 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00472862 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00166458 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,920,737,861 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

