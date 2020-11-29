Chimpion (BNANA) Price Up 7.3% This Week

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Chimpion token can now be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00008966 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Mercatox. Chimpion has a market cap of $51.47 million and approximately $447,251.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chimpion has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00027946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00165764 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00300027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.69 or 0.00921276 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00470797 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00166315 BTC.

Chimpion Token Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio.

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

