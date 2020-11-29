Chronologic Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000853 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Chronologic has a market cap of $180,958.21 and $573.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00027988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00164951 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00298556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.96 or 0.00932112 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00469986 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00166304 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,378,519 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,170,639 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

