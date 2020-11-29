CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Receives $40.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

NYSE CIR traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.21. 27,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,611. The stock has a market cap of $737.13 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 2.72. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $46.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter worth $3,478,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International during the second quarter worth about $3,427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 1,148.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

