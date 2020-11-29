Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

FSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Fisker stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. Fisker has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $23.63.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc desigs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

