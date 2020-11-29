Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $26.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

NYSE JWN opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 3,926.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

