Civitas Market Cap Tops $87,957.71 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Civitas coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. Civitas has a market capitalization of $87,957.71 and approximately $23.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00187268 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010949 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00026619 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00012422 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006939 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,838,267 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin.

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.