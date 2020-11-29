ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ClearSign Technologies.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

CLIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised ClearSign Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLIR. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 38.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 37,289 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLIR traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.62. 173,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,303. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $4.11.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters.

