Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Receives $41.33 Average PT from Analysts

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:CLW traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.84. 62,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,165. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $590.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $282,654.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 348.3% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 135,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 105,498 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth $336,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 33.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 30.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

