Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.318 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

NYSE CWEN.A opened at $27.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

