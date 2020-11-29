Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.318 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Clearway Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Clearway Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 123.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Clearway Energy to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 135.1%.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.64 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

