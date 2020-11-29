Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cleveland-Cliffs should gain from its merger with AK Steel that is expected to offer significant operational synergies and boost shareholders’ value. The buyout enables the company to offer high-value iron ore and steel solutions in North America. Moreover, the addition of its hot briquetted iron (HBI) plant is expected to create new demand for the company. Also, the Mining and Pelletizing unit is gaining from low-cost, high-quality, iron ore pellet production with substantial logistics and transportation advantages. The company should also gain from the acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA. The company's efforts to lower debt are also encouraging. However, Cleveland-Cliffs is exposed to headwinds from lower steel pricing. Declining steel prices are impacting its pellet premiums and realized revenue rates. Also, demand in China remains soft.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CLF. KeyCorp upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.53.

Shares of CLF opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.3% during the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,293 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,106 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

