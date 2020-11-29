CLP Holdings Limited (CLPHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS CLPHY opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. CLP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLPHY. ValuEngine downgraded CLP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

