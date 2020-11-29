Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COCP. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cocrystal Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Shares of COCP stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.