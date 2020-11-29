Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Reduced by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,145 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises approximately 1.0% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,077 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 310,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $21,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,740 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 305.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 84,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $305,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,414.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $71,605.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,518 shares in the company, valued at $167,723.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,085 shares of company stock worth $4,174,655. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.41. 1,104,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,957. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

