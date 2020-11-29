CoinEx Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $621,433.00 (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $7.01 million and approximately $621,433.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00071951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.00372024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.33 or 0.02916284 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

CoinEx Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

