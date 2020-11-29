CoinFi Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One CoinFi token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. CoinFi has a market cap of $250,541.58 and $3,256.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00072700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00022393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.23 or 0.00375573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $532.72 or 0.02932470 BTC.

About CoinFi

COFI is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,428,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com.

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

