CoinPoker Price Reaches $0.0083 on Major Exchanges (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $43,183.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00072714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00022470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00376742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $531.98 or 0.02931448 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker (CHP) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

