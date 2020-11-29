CoinUs Trading Up 64.2% This Week (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $471,404.23 and $248.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. In the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 64.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001841 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002710 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008932 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000186 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001761 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000649 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

