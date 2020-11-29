Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Director Robert Hemming Sells 300 Shares

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Director Robert Hemming sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.47, for a total value of C$34,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,244 shares in the company, valued at C$8,040,830.68.

Colliers International Group Inc has a 52 week low of C$1.89 and a 52 week high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.54. The company had revenue of C$922.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$836.52 million.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

