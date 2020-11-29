Colliers Securities Initiates Coverage on Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWIR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut Sierra Wireless from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $550.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $113.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth $49,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 52.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 17.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

