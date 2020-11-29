ColossusXT Market Cap Hits $3.52 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 41.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and $1,147.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,505,040,342 coins and its circulating supply is 12,463,998,515 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.