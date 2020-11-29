Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Columbia Property Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 32.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Columbia Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 4,200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Columbia Property Trust to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

