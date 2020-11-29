Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. TD Securities currently has $54.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1,640.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

