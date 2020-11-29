Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $702.21 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will report $702.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $694.47 million to $713.00 million. Comerica posted sales of $810.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 13.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 454,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 54,312 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Comerica by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Comerica by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Comerica by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMA traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.49. 1,632,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,685. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

