Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on December 18th

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend by 15.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Commerce Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Shares of CBSH opened at $68.05 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.41. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBSH. Bank of America raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

In other news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $345,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,916.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $1,980,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

