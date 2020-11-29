Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend by 15.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Commerce Bancshares has a payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.02. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.12.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.20 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

In related news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $345,564.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,916.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.