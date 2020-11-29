Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to report sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the lowest is $2.94 billion. Community Health Systems reported sales of $3.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $11.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.61 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Community Health Systems stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 612,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,703. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $11.04.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 643,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $6,454,977.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500,003 shares of company stock worth $80,423,130 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 745,229 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,388,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 90,683 shares in the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 207,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 54,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

