Comparing Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW)

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) and Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Color Star Technology and Matrix Service’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Color Star Technology $43.65 million 0.69 -$11.63 million ($0.44) -1.25 Matrix Service $1.10 billion 0.25 -$33.07 million $0.40 26.08

Color Star Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Matrix Service. Color Star Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matrix Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Matrix Service shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Matrix Service shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Color Star Technology and Matrix Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A Matrix Service -4.47% 0.52% 0.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Color Star Technology and Matrix Service, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Matrix Service 0 0 1 0 3.00

Matrix Service has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.75%. Given Matrix Service’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Matrix Service is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Summary

Matrix Service beats Color Star Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online and offline music education services in the United States and China. It also offers Color World, an online cultural entertainment platform that provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd., and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services. It also provides construction and maintenance services to combined cycle plants and other natural gas fired power stations. The company's Oil Gas & Chemical segment offers plant maintenance, turnarounds, engineering, and capital construction services; and hydro-blasting and excavating, advanced chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, sulfur extraction, and recovery and processing markets. Its Storage Solutions segment undertakes work related to aboveground storage tanks and terminals; and liquefied natural gas, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum, and other specialty vessels, which comprise spheres, as well as marine structures, and truck and rail loading/offloading facilities. Its services include engineering, fabrication and construction, and maintenance and repair, including planned and emergency services, as well as geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. The company's Industrial segment offers engineering, fabrication and construction, and maintenance and repair, which include planned and emergency services; designs instrumentation and control systems; and offer specialized expertise in the design and construction of bulk material handling systems. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

