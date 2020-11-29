Comparing Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) and Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP)

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) and Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and Cheniere Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stabilis Solutions $47.07 million 0.99 -$5.72 million N/A N/A Cheniere Energy Partners $6.84 billion 2.76 $1.18 billion $2.25 17.36

Cheniere Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Stabilis Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and Cheniere Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stabilis Solutions -20.13% -12.71% -9.65% Cheniere Energy Partners 20.10% 174.29% 6.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 77.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stabilis Solutions and Cheniere Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stabilis Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Cheniere Energy Partners 1 1 0 0 1.50

Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.05%. Given Cheniere Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cheniere Energy Partners is more favorable than Stabilis Solutions.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners beats Stabilis Solutions on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products. The Power Delivery segment provides electrical and instrumentation construction and installation services; and builds electrical systems. It serves the industrial, energy, mining, utilities and pipelines, commercial, and high horsepower transportation markets. Stabilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day. It also owns the Creole Trail Pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. Cheniere Energy Partners GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

