CompX International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX)

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

CompX International has raised its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CIX stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. CompX International has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $17.57.

Separately, TheStreet cut CompX International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through Security Products and Marine Components business segments.

