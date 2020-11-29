Conceal Market Capitalization Achieves $605,001.22 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 29th. Over the last week, Conceal has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000362 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, STEX, Graviex and TradeOgre. Conceal has a market capitalization of $605,001.22 and approximately $64,873.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18,063.83 or 1.00116178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00029850 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.88 or 0.00592359 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.60 or 0.00596377 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00125510 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 17,989,679 coins and its circulating supply is 9,266,554 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.