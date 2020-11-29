Consensus (SEN) Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Consensus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18,081.70 or 1.00057523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00029595 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003016 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000320 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00016604 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000347 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00066725 BTC.

Consensus Coin Profile

Consensus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Consensus Coin Trading

Consensus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

